Akzhol Makhmudov, Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in Poddubny League tournament

A large professional wrestling tournament PWL 8, organized by the Poddubny Wrestling League, will be held in Almaty on February 25. The United World Wrestling (UWW) website says.

Wrestler from the Kyrgyz Republic, Aiperi Medet kyzy, is among the participants. She will compete with Zhamilya Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan.

The opponent of another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akzhol Makhmudov, will be Ibrahim Ghanem from France.

A total of 19 wrestlers from 11 countries will take part in the Professional Wrestling League 8 tournament in Almaty.

Poddubny Wrestling League is a professional wrestling league attracting the best athletes in the world and having a record prize pool.