New law on drugs to ban import of frogs into Kyrgyzstan

Import of frogs into the country will be banned in the new law on drugs. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies considered a bill on amendments to legislative acts on issues of combating illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors among children and young people.

MP Ishak Masaliev asked the initiators to explain the concept of «living organisms» in the draft law.

Deputy Minister of Health Kaarmanbek Baidavletov replied that there are toads in some countries whose skin and venom contain narcotic substances. «Therefore, taking into account international experience, we have introduced this norm so that these organisms are not imported,» he said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev confirmed the official’s words.