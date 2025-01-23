15:40
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

New law on drugs to ban import of frogs into Kyrgyzstan

Import of frogs into the country will be banned in the new law on drugs. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies considered a bill on amendments to legislative acts on issues of combating illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors among children and young people.

MP Ishak Masaliev asked the initiators to explain the concept of «living organisms» in the draft law.

Deputy Minister of Health Kaarmanbek Baidavletov replied that there are toads in some countries whose skin and venom contain narcotic substances. «Therefore, taking into account international experience, we have introduced this norm so that these organisms are not imported,» he said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev confirmed the official’s words.
link: https://24.kg/english/317726/
views: 156
Print
Related
Almost 4 kilograms of marijuana found in garage of detainee in Kara-Kul
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Large-scale operation conducted in Kazakhstan, 35 drug dealers detained
Drug dealer with psychotropic substances for 1.6 million detained in Bishkek
Drug dealer detained in Bishkek
MP proposes to introduce death penalty for those who sell drugs
Another drug dealer detained in Bishkek
MP proposes legalizing soft drugs in Kyrgyzstan
New Drugs Monitoring Center to be established at Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
23 January, Thursday
15:08
Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Ermek Ermatov by police Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Erme...
15:00
Interior Ministry proposes to triple fines for migrants from South Asia
14:50
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
14:41
Tax revenue plan for 2025 for Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan increased
14:30
Parliament approves law on life imprisonment for rape of disabled people