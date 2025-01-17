Cabinet of Ministers approves list of promising investment projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a list of promising investment projects that will form the basis for the further economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the head of the department for preparation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the presidential administration Azamat Kadyraliev, the list includes:

Energy — 6 projects;

Formation of sustainable cities and villages — 9 projects;

Industry — 3 projects;

Transport and logistics — 11 projects;

Tourism — 3 projects;

Development of natural resources — 2 projects;

Irrigation — 10 projects.

The key initiatives include the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Kambarata HPP 1 and the launch of the second hydroelectric unit of Kambarata HPP 2, as well as Asman city project, improvement of regional roads and airport infrastructure, and the paving of roads to each village.

As the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the plan includes the construction of a cross-border international highway through Bedel pass, Kulanak and Kazarman hydropower stations, creation of Kyrgyz Courchevel tourist complex, development of mining clusters and the implementation of large-scale irrigation projects.