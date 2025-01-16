02:43
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption

Kamchybek Tashiyev, deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), met with deputy ministers of education and science, rectors of universities, directors of professional lyceums and colleges and discussed with them the problem of corruption in the educational sphere.

Kamchybek Tashiev told about the work done by the national security bodies and the results. According to him, from October 2020 to the present day, for the first time in history, the state has been compensated a colossal damage of 168,287 billion soms. At least 1,174 objects, including land, kindergartens, resorts, stadiums, factories, have been returned to the ownership of the state. 1,373 persons have been brought to criminal responsibility.

Regarding corruption crimes in the field of education, the head of the SCNS noted that the state committee brought to criminal responsibility 34 employees of the higher education system, including rectors of four universities, 1 vice-rector, 10 directors of educational institutions, 6 deans and their deputies, 13 teachers.

Forty-two employees were dismissed from their posts due to their involvement in corruption. At least 207,700 million soms were reimbursed to the state.

Kamchybek Tashiev also noted that the analysis of initiated and investigated criminal cases shows that cases of corruption in the field of education have various forms, corruption zones, where the most common violations are those related to licensing and accreditation of universities, admission to universities, educational, financial and economic activities, public procurement, implementation of personnel policy.

This is an incomplete list of corruption zones and risks that exist in the field of education, and individual and unscrupulous teachers and heads of universities do not observe academic integrity and themselves contribute to the spread of corruption in their educational institution, he emphasized.

According to the norms of the adopted law «On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts in the Field of Combating Corruption», the state committee plans to reduce the level of corruption in the country to 5-10 percent in 2025-2026, the SCNS Chairman said.

«To date, the indicator is at the level of 30-40 percent, while in previous periods it was 70-80 percent,» the statement says.

The SCNS Chairman urged representatives of the educational system to jointly fight corruption and eventually completely eradicate it.
