The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stopped an attempt to hide from justice.

The Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration detained a man, 53, in Bishkek, who was wanted internationally for committing a serious crime. It was found out that the wanted man was hiding on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, trying to avoid justice.

During the operational and investigative activities, the service officers established his whereabouts and detained him. At the moment, measures are being taken for his further extradition.