Alymkadyr Beishenaliev tells about achievements of Health Ministry in 2024

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan published a report by the Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev on the work done in 2024.

According to the minister, in 2020, the annual budget of the ministry was 22 billion soms, in 2024 it increased to 43 billion soms. At least 46 billion soms are expected to be allocated from the republican budget in 2025.

«This means that we will update the technical base of hospitals. In 2024, we are building 25 medical institutions at the expense of the budget of the ministry. A historic achievement in the past year was that we began to perform kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants for the first time. We began to perform cochlear implantation in our clinics. We will perform heart transplant operations in the near future,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The Health Minister also considers the creation of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise on the initiative of the head of state Sadyr Japarov as an achievement in the field of healthcare. To date, the state enterprise delivers medicines to 290 hospitals at a low price.

«The number of El Aman state pharmacies has reached 100. It sells more than 2,500 types of medicines. Prices are 20-30 percent lower than in private clinics,» the head of the Ministry of Health emphasized.

In conclusion, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the upcoming New Year and wished them health.
