More than 2,000 clinics work without a license or specialists — Health Minister

More than 2,000 clinics in Kyrgyzstan work without a license or specialists. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, about 2,080 medical clinics of various profiles operate without a license or specialists.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the Ministry of Health has the authority to take administrative measures against such «hospitals.» He emphasized that fines range from 100,000 to 1 million soms.

The official added that the Ministry of Health intends to initiate amendments to the bill to regulate the procedure for inspection of such institutions.

«Such clinics often become the source of infection of such dangerous diseases as HIV and hepatitis,» he said.
