SCNS: Corruption is growing among employees of Health Ministry

A coordination meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic on January 20 with the participation of heads of regional and district state medical institutions. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The meeting was held on the instructions of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.

The meeting participants discussed issues of toughening criminal punishment for corruption crimes. Provisions of the new law on combating corruption were also explained.

The draft law was developed by the SCNS as part of the implementation of the anti-corruption policy of the President Sadyr Japarov.

From October 2020 to December 2024, the SCNS opened 43 criminal cases, within which 18 officials were detained, 25 people were dismissed from their positions, and 291.9 million soms were returned to the state. Four responsible officials resigned due to links to organized crime.

It was noted that, despite the constant fight against corruption by law enforcement agencies, including the State Committee for National Security, there is an increase in corruption among employees of the Ministry of Health.

The employees of the Ministry of Health were explained the main provisions of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic regulating liability for corruption crimes (Articles 336-348):

• Those convicted of corruption crimes are prohibited from holding government positions for life;

• Requirements setting fines for committing corruption and other crimes against the interests of the state and municipal service have been excluded;

• Refusal to hire close relatives or the spouse of a citizen found guilty of committing serious or especially serious crimes of a corruption nature for the civil service;

• When a person enters into a plea agreement and fully compensates for material damage for corruption and other crimes against the interests of the state and municipal service, the court imposes a sentence in the form of imprisonment for a term of no less than half the minimum term of punishment provided for by the article under which the person was found guilty.

«It was noted during the meeting that the leadership of the republic has set the task of completely eradicating corruption in 2025-2026. In this regard, those gathered were warned about the inadmissibility of committing corruption or organizing corruption schemes,» the statement says.