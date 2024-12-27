13:47
Earthquake hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered in Batken region. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, the tremors were registered on December 26 at 11.22 p.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan: 6 kilometers northeast of Langar village, 7 kilometers southeast of Egin-Dzhai village, 15 kilometers southwest of Kara-Otok village, 33 kilometers south of Chauvai village, 95 kilometers southwest of Osh.

Intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in populated areas of the country.
