Heads of medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan to be banned from dual employment

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has passed a bill in third reading proposing a ban on dual employment for heads of state medical institutions in private clinics.

According to the bill’s authors, MPs Aisuluu Mamashova and Aisuluu Isatbek kyzy, when a hospital director works simultaneously in both private and state clinics, it can lead to a conflict of interest.

The Ministry of Health explained that complaints are received from patients about absence of hospital directors at their workplaces by midday. Inspections revealed that these doctors were also working in private clinics at the same time.

«Directors of state medical institutions should remain independent and committed to the interests of their organization rather than being driven by profit from private clinic work. A ban on such dual employment will help maintain the independence and professionalism of medical institutions,» background statement to the bill says.