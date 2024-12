Law enforcement officers detained a school director in Kaindy city for abuse of office. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The director of secondary school No. 3 in the city of Kaindy, 33-year-old A.A., illegally hired five people from October 2022 to October 2024, who did not show up at school but received salaries. Thus, the school director caused significant damage to the state.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Abuse of office» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The school director was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.