Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev presented a report on the return of assets and replenishment of the state budget at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to him, from October to December 2024, at least 209 billion soms were collected, which became a significant achievement in the fight against corruption and restoration of state property.

  • The total amount of returned assets is $1,945 billion;
  • In monetary terms, 37 billion soms (about $436 million) were returned;
  • The value of the returned real estate is $1,508 billion;
  • 40 billion soms were collected in form of taxes.

Kamchybek Tashiev explained in detail how the collected funds are distributed.

  • 3 billion soms — to the republican budget;
  • 4 billion soms — to the Tax Service;
  • 12 billion soms — to the stabilization fund;
  • 12,681 billion soms — for the reconstruction and construction of stadiums.

During the reporting period, 1,174 objects were returned to state ownership, including:

  • Resorts, stadiums, children’s summer camps, factories, retail spaces and land plots;
  • The total cost of these objects amounted to 47 billion soms.

At least 44 objects were sold for 8,963 billion soms, and 945 objects remain under the jurisdiction of the State Property Management Agency.

The SCNS Chairman named the politicians who returned objects and funds to the state.

  • Kubanychbek Zhumaliev returned 1 billion soms, and also handed over a cement plant in Tash-Kumyr city;
  • Askarbek Shaadiev returned Batken bazaar to the state;
  • Adilet Dubanaev reimbursed $1,200 million following an audit;
  • Chynybai Tursunbekov transferred Capital Bank (valued at over 2 billion soms) and a vodka factory to state ownership.

Kamchybek Tashiev separately told about a bribery attempt by Chynybai Tursunbekov’s wife.

«She got in contact with the scammers, having prepared $5 million for a bribe. However, the SCNS employees promptly stopped this attempt,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that the fight against corruption continues, and all assets and property are under the control of the State Property Management Agency.
