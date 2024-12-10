15:57
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries

Kanybek Usenov, head of the Department of Prevention and Public Relations of the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, told Birinchi Radio how and through which countries drug transit occurs.

According to him, synthetic drugs are mainly supplied to the Kyrgyz Republic from Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe, China and the United States. Since such shipments are made in small packages, they are sent using express mail, such as DHL.

Kanybek Usenov also noted that there are northern and Balkan routes for supplying drugs of Afghan origin to European countries. The first (also called the «Silk Road») runs along the route Afghanistan — Tajikistan — Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan — Kazakhstan — Russia — European countries. The second route runs from Afghanistan to Iran, then to Turkey and by sea to Europe.
link: https://24.kg/english/313709/
views: 143
Print
