14:25
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

Without marble, diamonds: Officials develop new instruction on burial procedure

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has developed a new instruction on the procedure for burying citizens and installing gravestones.

The agency clarifies that the executive body of local government / specialized service for funeral affairs now, after reviewing the submitted documents, gives permission to install a monument (memorial plaque), while warning the applicant about the need to comply with the requirements of the updated instruction.

Previously, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree aimed at implementing the Law «On Burial and Funeral Services». The document, in particular, notes that Islam, practiced by the majority of Kyrgyzstan’s population, has its own burial rituals and funeral rules. However, wastefulness, vanity and disregard for the social status of other people are observed in the modern society. Relatives of the deceased often build large mausoleums and set up luxurious monuments, which causes public discontent.

According to the new rules, it is prohibited to erect and install monuments, memorials, statues and tombstones, as well as fences made of granite, marble, other precious stones (diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, alexandrites, natural pearls and others in raw and processed form), luxurious metal fences and combinations of these materials, regardless of the religion, social status, race, ethnicity, gender of the buried.

Gravestones should not exceed 0.70 meters in height.

«A fence should not be erected around a grave without urgent need. However, if there is a need, it is allowed to make a modest fence from wooden and metal materials that does not allow wastefulness and excess.

The inscriptions on the monument have to be made in a clear font indicating the name, surname, date of birth and death of the deceased. It is allowed to apply epitaphs and religious symbols corresponding to the religion of the deceased.

It is prohibited to use memorial signs containing elements that contradict public moral norms and order,» the instruction says.

Recall, the instruction previously stated that the maximum size of the monument has to comply with the standards: height — no more than 2 meters, width and length of the base — no more than 1.5 meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/313698/
views: 87
Print
Related
Interdepartmental commission discusses funeral rules in Kyrgyzstan
Holding of wasteful feasts and funeral banquets in Bishkek banned
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan
Killed during special operation Kamchi Kolbaev buried in Cholpon-Ata
Deputy proposes to bury citizens at expense of state
Edil Baisalov to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Killed in Ukraine native of Kyrgyzstan buried in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov bans slaughtering cattle during funerals
New article on burial after death included into Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
Cost of burial of died from COVID-19, pneumonia in Bishkek grows
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
14:08
Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election campaigning in mosques Fine of up to 65,000 soms to be introduced for election...
13:56
Without marble, diamonds: Officials develop new instruction on burial procedure
12:57
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
12:51
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms
12:38
Raiym Matraimov released after being fined 100,000 soms