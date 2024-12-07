Bypass road opened in Uzgen: President about importance of project

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of a bypass road in Uzgen district during his working visit to Osh region. The press service of the head of state reported.

The project was launched in January of 2024 and completed in 11 months. The new road includes two large bridges: 197 meters long across Kara-Darya River and 77 meters across Zhazy River. In addition, underground crossings for cattle and pedestrians, as well as access roads to settlements, were built for the convenience of local residents.

The head of state noted that the construction of the road not only reduces the traffic load on Uzgen, but also simplifies logistics, reduces travel time and the risk of road accidents. «The issue of traffic jams on the road passing through Uzgen has been repeatedly raised at People’s Kurultais. Implementation of this project is our response to the requests of residents,» he said.

First PPP projects

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the bypass road in Uzgen became the first road project implemented using the public-private partnership model. The President called on domestic investors to participate more actively in such projects, promising support and provision of land for construction. At the same time, if domestic entrepreneurs do not show interest, the state will attract foreign investors.

The President told about the construction of new roads that will improve transport links in the country. The key projects include: an alternative road Suusamyr — Aral (115 kilometers), Almaty — Kemin — Issyk-Kul highway (150 kilometers), bypass roads Bishkek — Kemin (105 kilometers), Osh (35 kilometers) and Nookat (12 kilometers). A route passing near Toktogul reservoir is also being developed, which will shorten the journey by 80 kilometers, and an alternative tunnel to Too-Ashu, passing 1,000 meters below the current one.

Particular attention is paid to the construction of a 27-kilometer toll road from Bishkek to Manas Airport, which will significantly speed up travel.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the development of road infrastructure is an important factor in economic growth and increasing the transport capabilities of the regions. He recalled that the North-South road is almost complete, and the new tunnel will be commissioned in the near future.

The President noted that political and social stability has been observed in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years, which attracts investors. According to him, over this period, the country has received more than $5 billion in direct and indirect foreign investment.

«We are creating conditions for our businessmen. For example, Omurbek Babanov is investing more than $70 million in the development of infrastructure and commercial facilities. Other entrepreneurs have been allocated land on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake for the construction of hotels and resorts,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President emphasized the need for an honest and constructive approach from the media, noting that false accusations scare away both foreign and domestic investors.

Railway and long-term prospects

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov said that laying of a «time capsule» for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan international railway is planned for late December. This project will strengthen international trade ties and will be an important step in the development of the country’s economy.

The head of state expressed gratitude to everyone who took part in the construction of the bypass road in Uzgen district, and noted that development of road infrastructure remains a priority for Kyrgyzstan.