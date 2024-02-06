19:07
USD 89.43
EUR 96.29
RUB 0.98
English

14-kilometer bypass road to be built in Uzgen

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with the progress of construction of a bypass road around Uzgen. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that the project is being implemented within the framework of public-private partnership.

Bishkek — Osh highway is heavily loaded. The new bypass road will reduce traffic intensity, traffic jams and improve road safety.

Its length is 14 kilometers. The project includes the construction of several bridges and pedestrian underpasses. The work is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Akylbek Japarov also got acquainted with the construction of a dam on Kara-Darya river in Uzgen district. The estimated cost of the project is 731 million soms. The length of the dam is 4,551 meters. Completion of construction is expected in March.
link: https://24.kg/english/286081/
views: 154
Print
Related
Bypass road to be built around Uzgen town
Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city
Kazakhstan tried to block bypass road in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
17:57
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishk...
17:27
14-kilometer bypass road to be built in Uzgen
17:20
Akylbek Japarov checks demolition of prison colony in Jalal-Abad
17:16
Kyrgyzstan’s teenagers left without care brought from Moscow
16:01
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy