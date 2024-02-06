14-kilometer bypass road to be built in Uzgen

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with the progress of construction of a bypass road around Uzgen. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that the project is being implemented within the framework of public-private partnership.

Bishkek — Osh highway is heavily loaded. The new bypass road will reduce traffic intensity, traffic jams and improve road safety.

Its length is 14 kilometers. The project includes the construction of several bridges and pedestrian underpasses. The work is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Akylbek Japarov also got acquainted with the construction of a dam on Kara-Darya river in Uzgen district. The estimated cost of the project is 731 million soms. The length of the dam is 4,551 meters. Completion of construction is expected in March.