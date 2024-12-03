10:37
Drug dealers detained in Chui region

A 36-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old guy suspected of distributing drugs have been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received information that a woman was bringing drugs from Jalal-Abad region to Bishkek and Chui region and was selling them together with her accomplices. Law enforcement officers identified them and detained. They were tracking the suspects using a drone. They turned out to be 36-year-old Zh.Zh.K., 23-year-old K. uulu D. and 21-year-old M.M.S., who was acting as a courier.

Law enforcement officers searched the house of the man, where they found cannabis. Two plastic bags with hashish were also found in the car of the drug dealers. All of them were placed in a temporary detention facility. Law enforcement officers are identifying other participants in the crime. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/312898/
