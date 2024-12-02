SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of the Municipal Property Department of the Osh City Hall on suspicion of abuse of office. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to the investigation, during his work as the head of the Urban Development and Municipal Property Department of the Osh City Hall, the citizen assisted the former deputy of the Osh City Council in organizing a fictitious auction. As a result, a plot of 2.2 hectares located on a mudflow channel in Turan microdistrict was transferred to private ownership.

The man was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS, investigative and operational activities are being carried out.

Earlier, the former vice-mayor of Osh city Azimov, former head of the Osh Regional Department for Urban Development and Architecture Tokoshev, former head of the Municipal Service Department of the Osh City Hall Semeteev and former head of the Osh branch of Cadastre state Institution Sansyzbaev were brought to justice within the framework of this criminal case.