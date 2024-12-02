19:15
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of the Municipal Property Department of the Osh City Hall on suspicion of abuse of office. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to the investigation, during his work as the head of the Urban Development and Municipal Property Department of the Osh City Hall, the citizen assisted the former deputy of the Osh City Council in organizing a fictitious auction. As a result, a plot of 2.2 hectares located on a mudflow channel in Turan microdistrict was transferred to private ownership.

The man was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS, investigative and operational activities are being carried out.

Earlier, the former vice-mayor of Osh city Azimov, former head of the Osh Regional Department for Urban Development and Architecture Tokoshev, former head of the Municipal Service Department of the Osh City Hall Semeteev and former head of the Osh branch of Cadastre state Institution Sansyzbaev were brought to justice within the framework of this criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/312862/
views: 163
Print
Related
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Police Major Timur Abdisatar uulu taken into custody
Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals
Man detained in Tokmak for beating his wife
Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat
Threats against Kamchybek Tashiev: Author of letter detained
Former MP Kanat Isaev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Head of Veterinary Service detained while taking $1,500 bribe
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
2 December, Monday
18:29
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
18:15
Protests in Georgia: Ambassadors to five countries resign
17:50
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
17:46
Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party elected Speaker of Bishkek City Council
17:39
SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land