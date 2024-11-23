National Council on Family, Gender Development established in Kyrgyzstan

The National Council on Family, Gender Development, Social Protection, and Protection of Children’s Rights under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has been established. The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.
As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the document was adopted to strengthen the coordination and control over the implementation of measures on social protection and protection of children’s rights, strengthening and promoting family values based on strengthening the institution of marriage and family, combating gender discrimination and violence, protecting children in difficult life situations, promoting gender development and women’s leadership, social and women’s entrepreneurship.
Establishment of the National Council is justified by a number of important social, economic, and legal factors:
- A comprehensive approach to solving social problems. Formation of such a council allows combining the efforts of various organizations working in the field of family, gender equality, social protection, and children’s rights to develop and implement comprehensive strategies and programs.
- Protection of children’s rights. The National Council can be a key body aimed at protecting children’s rights and ensuring their well-being by developing and implementing policies and programs aimed at preventing violations and improving children’s living conditions.
- Implementation of gender equality policies. It can play an important role in the development and implementation of policies aimed at achieving gender equality, including promoting equal rights of women and men in the family, at work and in society.
- Creation of social protection instruments. The National Council can develop and coordinate social protection measures aimed at supporting families in difficult life situations, as well as providing assistance to people facing violence, discrimination or other social problems.
- Coordination of actions of state and non-state structures. The National Council can become a platform for cooperation between state bodies, international and non-governmental organizations, public initiatives and activists in order to ensure effective coordination of actions to address issues related to the family, gender development, social protection and protection of children’s rights.