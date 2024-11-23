National Council on Family, Gender Development established in Kyrgyzstan

The National Council on Family, Gender Development, Social Protection, and Protection of Children’s Rights under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has been established. The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the document was adopted to strengthen the coordination and control over the implementation of measures on social protection and protection of children’s rights, strengthening and promoting family values ​​based on strengthening the institution of marriage and family, combating gender discrimination and violence, protecting children in difficult life situations, promoting gender development and women’s leadership, social and women’s entrepreneurship.

Establishment of the National Council is justified by a number of important social, economic, and legal factors: