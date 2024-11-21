38,000 Kyrgyzstanis on waiting list for housing

The State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan will build 42,000 apartments for citizens. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, announced at a press conference.

According to him, participants of the State Mortgage Company’s programs will start receiving housing already in early December.

«Prices in the houses under construction are divided into two types: the cost per square meter for shareholders will be $1,400, for people on the waiting list — $700. In the houses under construction, 30 percent of apartments will be given to shareholders. There are 38,000 Kyrgyzstanis waiting for their turn for housing,» Kanybek Tumanbaev noted.