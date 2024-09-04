Number of objects returned to state in Toktogul district

A number of allegedly illegally privatized social objects and land plots were returned to the state in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

Toktogul bus station with a total area of ​​1.3 hectares. In 2009, the object was allegedly sold at a reduced price to an individual. The market value of the bus station was estimated at 63,817 million soms;

An allegedly illegally privatized shopping center with an area of ​​2,342.8 square meters in Torken village, Toktogul district. The market value of the complex is 4,155 million soms;

A summer cinema with a land plot of 1.49 hectares on the territory of A. Kozubekov park in Toktogul town. Its market value is 73,610,455 soms;

A land plot with perennial plants with a total area of ​​2 hectares on Taibala-Kechuu plot in Toktogul town. Market value is 7 million soms.

The following objects were transferred to the state: