16:08
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Building of former hospital in Sulyukta returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has returned to the state the building of the former state hospital in Sulyukta town with the adjacent territory with a total area of ​​0.88 hectares.

In December 2010, the hospital building was sold through an open auction to private ownership to coal mining companies in violation of paragraph 2 of Article 78 of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Subsequently, the building of the former hospital was not used for its intended purpose and was later destroyed and did not function.

The building has been voluntarily re-registered to the balance of the town hall of Sulyukta.
link: https://24.kg/english/322406/
views: 101
Print
Related
MES checks 110 hospitals after fire at Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery
New branch of Family Medicine Center No. 2 opened in Bishkek
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
Construction of 100-bed multidisciplinary hospital starts in Cholpon-Ata city
Orto-Sai market transferred to management of City Hall
Turkey to allocate $32 million for Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
Salaries of heads of state hospitals voiced to deputies of Parliament
Centralized emergency department opened at National Hospital in Bishkek
Construction of new building of Children's Cardiac Surgery Center starts
New unit opened at National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek
Popular
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
15:47
Land plots no longer be distributed free of charge to Kyrgyzstanis Land plots no longer be distributed free of charge to K...
15:40
Switch to 12-year school education: Education Ministry outlines upcoming plans
15:32
State Mortgage Company offices to be opened in Russia, USA
15:23
Building of former hospital in Sulyukta returned to state
14:43
Tax officer detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan