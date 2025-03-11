Building of former hospital in Sulyukta returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has returned to the state the building of the former state hospital in Sulyukta town with the adjacent territory with a total area of ​​0.88 hectares.

In December 2010, the hospital building was sold through an open auction to private ownership to coal mining companies in violation of paragraph 2 of Article 78 of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Subsequently, the building of the former hospital was not used for its intended purpose and was later destroyed and did not function.

The building has been voluntarily re-registered to the balance of the town hall of Sulyukta.