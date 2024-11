A woman was beaten to death in Bishkek, a suspect was detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The police received information that the body of a woman aged 30-35 was found at the intersection of Kakhovskaya and Uch-Terekskaya streets in Bishkek. Law enforcement officers identified her as N.V., 38.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130, Part 3 «Causing serious bodily harm with a fatal outcome» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and a forensic medical examination was ordered. It showed that the woman died from beatings.

The 33-year-old suspect was detained. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 for two months. The investigation continues.