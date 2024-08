Law enforcement officers detained a 56-year-old woman in Zhaiyl district, who is suspected of murder. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The police received a report about the discovery of a man’s body near the road in Petrovpavlovka village on August 29 at about 8.46 p.m. When examining the body, law enforcement officers found traces of violent death. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigators identified the murdered man as 64-year-old native of Suusamyr valley, Chui region. The suspect in the murder, 56-year-old woman, was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.