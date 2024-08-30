10:31
Edil Baisalov: There will be no pensioners receiving less than 7,000 soms

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the State Pension Savings Fund under the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The official noted the importance of high-quality and effective work of the Pension Savings Fund to ensure the sustainability of the country’s pension system.

There will be no pensioners in the republic receiving a pension below 7,000 soms from October, and this is the merit of the employees of the Savings Fund.

Edil Baisalov

He expressed confidence that the Pension Savings Fund would continue to actively develop, introducing advanced technologies and improving processes aimed at ensuring social protection of citizens. He drew attention to the importance of transparency and accountability of the fund’s work, emphasizing that these are key elements of trust from society and success of any government agency.
