Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov

Russia is a traditional market for the export of labor force from Kyrgyzstan, in certain periods of time 95 percent of Kyrgyz labor migrants were in the territory of this state. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said this in an interview with NEWS.ru.

He noted the good relations between the two states, emphasizing that the Russian Federation is a strategic partner of the republic.

«We, as a country with a young population (two-thirds of citizens are under 32-33 years old, that is, born in the years of independence), will continue to export labor force. Russia is a traditional market for us. In certain periods of time, 95 percent of our labor migrants were in the Russian Federation. They work as doctors, teachers, scientists and professors. Our migrants make a great contribution to many sectors of the modern economy of the Russian Federation. In particular, in the service sector: hotels, cafes and so on,» Edil Baisalov said.

According to him, the number of labor migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia has decreased over the past two — three years, but their number in the Russian Federation will remain stable.

«There will be several hundred thousand of our migrants in this country. Free movement of labor resources is one of the basic principles of the Eurasian Economic Union. It is written in our fundamental documents that we have access to the labor market on the same basis as citizens of this or that market,» the deputy head of the Cabinet added.

He also noted that there are thousands of Russians working in Kyrgyzstan, but expressed hope that this number would increase.

«We are recruiting hundreds of teachers in higher education institutions. We are very interested in Russian science and education. Sending students is good, but it is better to revive, to open whole departments, especially in the field of exact sciences. We will actively develop the mining industry and road construction, where we need specialists,» Edil Baisalov said.

Recall, the Russian Federation has been recently tightening laws regarding migrants. For example, the State Duma approved three out of five draft laws concerning Russian migration policy. The tightening of migration policy in Russia followed after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the migration sphere the authorities should think first of all about the interests of citizens. He believes that migrants will not cause rejection, if they know the laws and show willingness to comply with them.