Resuscitation specialist injured in traffic accident in Bishkek

A resuscitation specialist was injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Director of the Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek Iskender Shayakhmetov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the road accident occurred yesterday evening, August 27, at the intersection of Akhunbaev Street and Aitmatov Avenue.

«The third resuscitation team went to the road accident site, was taking a patient to hospital, and at that time a BMW crashed into them. The patient did not receive additional injuries, he was hospitalized in the emergency hospital. But our doctor, 44-year-old resuscitation specialist was injured. She has a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, bruise of the soft tissues of the chest, a cut on the right thigh. She was hospitalized in the neurotrauma department of the National Hospital. Her condition is stable,» Iskender Shayakhmetov said.

The driver and paramedic have bruises and are undergoing outpatient treatment. The vehicle was taken to the impound lot.
