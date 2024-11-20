15:20
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 15 years in prison for car accident in Khabarovsk

Court sentenced a migrant from Kyrgyzstan to 15 years in prison for hitting law enforcement officers with a car in Khabarovsk. Interfax reported, citing the Investigative Committee of Russia for Khabarovsk Krai and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast.

«The court sentenced the man to 15 years to be served in a strict regime penal colony with the first 4 years in prison,» the statement says.

He was found guilty of committing a crime under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Encroachment on the life of law enforcement officers).

The incident occurred in August 2023 during a raid on foreign citizens. Not far from the building of Khabarovsk bus station, the migrant, who noticed the officers, decided to hide and avoid check of his documents for the legality of his stay in Russia. He got into the car, started driving and intentionally hit the officers, who were preventing his illegal actions. After that, he fled the scene of the crime. As a result, two officers were injured and hospitalized.
