11:52
New ski project presented to President of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan held a working meeting dedicated to the presentation of the development plan for Three Peaks cluster.

Sadyr Japarov was informed about the key directions, advantages, as well as the implementation timeframe and payback of the ski project.

General Director of the French company S3V (Société de Trois Vallees) Pascal de Thiersant said that the Three Peaks cluster could become the largest ski resort in Central Asia.

He noted that the project covers three mountain peaks in Issyk-Kul region: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk. According to the plan, ski trails with a total length of about 200 kilometers will be built in these places.

It is expected that after implementation of the project 4,800 jobs will be created. The volume of tax contributions will be €146 million. The resorts will operate 10 months a year and will be visited by up to 850,000 tourists.

As part of the first stage of construction of the cluster, 60 kilometers of ski trails and six cable cars will be built. The planned work will be completed by the end of 2026 and will require investment in the amount of €165 million.

At the same time, for the convenience of tourists, a comprehensive infrastructure will be built, including hotels, restaurants, ethnic towns, conference rooms, as well as other recreation areas.

The President emphasized the importance of implementation of the ski cluster and instructed to carry out the necessary work to study all issues requiring government participation.

He emphasized that the unique nature, as well as the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan should become key areas of economic development. The Three Peaks cluster can become a large-scale project in the development of tourism and the economy of the region, opening up new prospects for attracting both local and international investments.
link: https://24.kg/english/292953/
Print
