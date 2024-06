Manas Customs stopped smuggling of gold. The press service of the Customs Service reported.

According to its data, in the framework of customs control of passengers flying on the route Bishkek — Abu Dhabi, a citizen of India was detained on the fact of concealment of gold jewelry. The total weight of the cargo reached 364.17 grams. The amount of customs payments due was 582,563 soms.

The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.