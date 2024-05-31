13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained

A 13-year-old boy was found hanged in a barn in Uzgen district. An uncle and his wife were detained on suspicion. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the incident occurred on May 25. The grandmother found her grandson in a barn in a sitting position with a rope around his neck. A criminal case was initiated under Article 128 «Incitement to suicide» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

The boy’s 21-year-old uncle and his wife were detained on suspicion of the crime. Since the testimony of the detainees raised doubts, a forensic psychological and psychiatric examination was ordered.

According to the Osh Regional Center of Psychiatry and Narcology, the suspects were registered with the center due to mental illness. The investigation continues.

The detainee told her relatives that her husband strangled her nephew and hung a rope around his neck, staging a suicide.