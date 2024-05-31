14:57
Bishkek HPP ready to supply hot water

Heating and Power Plant (HPP) of Bishkek is ready for launch of equipment to supply hot water to the residents of the city according to the set deadline. The press service of the HPP reported.

Preparatory work currently is underway.

After the shutdown of hot water supply, the gate valves, by means of which the equipment is switched on and off, were repaired; leaks were eliminated, the sealing material, sections of the pipeline, and shut-off valves that had lost their tightness were replaced at the HPP. A hydraulic pressure test, confirming the quality of the repair, was also carried out.

The press service added that the city’s HPP operates according to the schedule of loads set by the relevant services of NENK and Electric Power Plants with the release of heat load set by Bishkekteploset.

Earlier it was reported that Bishkekteploset begins to fill the main and distribution networks from May 31. Supply of hot water to consumers will begin on June 1.
