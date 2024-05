Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with his Kazakh counterpart Madi Takiyev. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and discussed a number of issues in the field of economy.

They paid special attention to the issue of functioning and reconstruction of objects of resort and recreational facilities of Kazakhstan in Issyk-Kul region.

Madi Takiyev emphasized the readiness of the Kazakh side to build a highway that will connect Almaty and Issyk-Kul regions.