Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change

Delegations of Central Asian countries and international experts discussed topical issues of sustainable water and land management, energy, food security and environmental sustainability in the context of climate change at the conference in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

It was noted that the Central Asian region is increasingly feeling the effects of climate change related to water scarcity, land degradation and natural disasters.

The Central Asian Climate Change Conference (CACCC) has become an annual dialogue platform to discuss and demonstrate the benefits of regional cooperation in addressing climate change and transboundary climate risks.

Each year it brings together more than 400 representatives of relevant ministries of CA states, international organizations, civil sector, scientific and academic community, business and media.

Participants discuss progress, challenges and gaps in the implementation of climate commitments by Central Asian countries, achieving carbon neutrality, green transition and security issues, challenges and opportunities to reduce climate change-related disaster risks.

«Central Asia is vulnerable to the adverse impacts of a rapidly changing climate, given its agrarian economy, aging infrastructure and rapid population growth. Under these circumstances, the need for improved regional partnerships on energy and water management and climate change adaptation approaches is clear. The conference aims to foster stronger cooperation to increase the region’s resilience to change,» Zafar Makhmudov, Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC), said.