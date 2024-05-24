Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his participation in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that an active interaction has been observed in Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations since the beginning of the year.

«On April 9, as part of your working visit to Bishkek, we held detailed negotiations on the entire range of bilateral cooperation, and on April 18-19, the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan, as well as the 6th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, was successfully held,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet noted that in order to achieve the goals set by the heads of the two states, the parties should make maximum efforts to timely implement the investment and other projects on the agenda between the countries.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov noted that an important strategic component of relations is the trade and economic vector.

We have to maintain this positive dynamics and step up work to achieve the new goal set by the heads of state — to increase trade turnover to $3 billion. Olzhas Bektenov

At the end of the meeting, Akylbek Japarov invited him to take part in the International Energy Investment Forum, which will be held on June 10-11 in Vienna with the support of the World Bank and with the assistance of the government of Austria.

The parties expressed confidence in the further progressive development of the partnership in the spirit of strategic cooperation and alliance between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.