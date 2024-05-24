15:12
CAFA U-15 Girls Championship: Team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan

The CAFA U-15 Championship among girls is taking place in Dushanbe. The association reported on Instagram.

In the second round match, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated team of Tajikistan with a score 3:1.

In another match, the athletes from Iran turned out to be stronger than the athletes from Uzbekistan — 1:0.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team lost the first match to the team of Iran.

Football players from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the championship.

Kyrgyzstan will play against Uzbekistan on May 25 at 6 p.m.
