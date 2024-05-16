Repair work underway at Tash-Kumyr HPP cascade

Tash-Kumyr hydroelectric power plants cascade is being actively prepared for the autumn-winter season. Electric Stations OJSC reported.

The cascade includes Tash-Kumyr, Shamaldy-Sai and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plants.

A major overhaul of hydraulic unit No. 2 and scheduled repairs of transformer T-2 have been carried out at Tash-Kumyr HPP since May 13. Major repairs of hydraulic unit No. 2 and planned repairs of block transformer No. 2 begin at Shamaldy-Sai HPP. Modernization of hydraulic unit No. 4 has been underway since March, and the overhaul of hydraulic unit No. 2 — since April at Uch-Kurgan HPP.

«Modernization of hydraulic unit No. 4 of Uch-Kurgan HPP began in March, and rehabilitation work is being carried out according to plan. To date, installation and dismantling work is being carried out, as well as work on assembling the generator stator,» the company said.