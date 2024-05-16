12:04
USD 88.33
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Repair work underway at Tash-Kumyr HPP cascade

Tash-Kumyr hydroelectric power plants cascade is being actively prepared for the autumn-winter season. Electric Stations OJSC reported.

The cascade includes Tash-Kumyr, Shamaldy-Sai and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plants.

A major overhaul of hydraulic unit No. 2 and scheduled repairs of transformer T-2 have been carried out at Tash-Kumyr HPP since May 13. Major repairs of hydraulic unit No. 2 and planned repairs of block transformer No. 2 begin at Shamaldy-Sai HPP. Modernization of hydraulic unit No. 4 has been underway since March, and the overhaul of hydraulic unit No. 2 — since April at Uch-Kurgan HPP.

«Modernization of hydraulic unit No. 4 of Uch-Kurgan HPP began in March, and rehabilitation work is being carried out according to plan. To date, installation and dismantling work is being carried out, as well as work on assembling the generator stator,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/294105/
views: 163
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov checks progress of construction of Kulanak HPS in Naryn
Uzbekistan starts construction of HPP cascade on border with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together
Two units of hydropower plant to be taken out of service for repair
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to build mini-heat and power plant
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
Floating solar power plant ready for launch at HPP-5
Chinese company may become investor in construction of hydropower plant
Small HPS built in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region with support of Russia
Sadyr Japarov calls on French company for joint construction of HPP
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Thursday
11:57
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to fo...
11:48
Deputy proposes to move all gas stations out of Bishkek
11:40
Nations League: Kyrgyzstan’s volleyball team loses to Pakistan
11:24
Manas airport operates as usual, bomb not found
11:19
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products