New Board of Directors elected at Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan OJSC was held. The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

Almas Chukin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, Damir Musin was elected Deputy Chairman. Dmitry Zaika became a member of the Board of Directors, and an independent member of the Board of Directors — the former head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Nursulu Akhmetova. The head of the International Business Council, Askar Sadykov, remains an independent member of the Board of Directors.

The bank’s shareholders decided to terminate the powers of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Aliya Karpykova, and members of the Board of Directors, Daulet Abzhanov and Anuar Yerzhan.

Earlier, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC announced completion of the transaction for the sale of its subsidiary Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan. Its new owner will be a consortium of investors Visor International DMCC.