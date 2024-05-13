More than 20 illegally working foreigners detected in Bishkek

Operational and preventive measures among foreign citizens were carried out in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

According to it, on May 8, more than 20 foreigners, who worked and lived in the capital illegally, were brought to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek.

At least 21 administrative protocols were drawn up in accordance with Article 431 «Violation by foreign citizens of the established order of stay, rules of labor activity in the Kyrgyz Republic or transit travel» of the Code of Offences and fines totaling 115,500 soms were imposed.

Explanatory work was conducted with foreigners, the purpose of which is to prevent and suppress illegal migration, compliance with the requirements of migration legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.