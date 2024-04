Operation of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be suspended today, April 29. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Passage of people, vehicles and cargo will be temporarily suspended from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to technical work.

The Border Service asks citizens to plan their trips in advance.

Chon-Kapka- Avtodorozhny checkpoint is located on the border with Kazakhstan.