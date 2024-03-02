Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week

No snow or rain is expected in Bishkek next week, and the air temperature will rise to +8 degrees. The weather forecasters say.

No precipitation is forecast in the capital on March 4. It will be frosty at night: to −6 degrees Celsius. During the day the air will warm up to +3 degrees.

Sunny day is expected on March 5: at night to −5 degrees, during the day up to +5 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Bishkek on March 6. It will be already much warmer at night — up to −3 degrees, during the day the air will warm up to +8 degrees.

Sunny day is expected on March 7. The air temperature at night will be −2 degrees, during the day up to +8 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the capital on March 8-9. In addition, a further slight rise in air temperature is expected.