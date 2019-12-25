10:10
At least 5,620 Afghan war veterans live in Kyrgyzstan

According to organizations supporting peacekeeping soldiers, 5,620 people, who fought in Afghanistan, live in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 782 veterans are registered in Bishkek (including 76 of them — on the waiting list for improving housing conditions and 3 — on the waiting list for receiving land plots for construction).

Deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev took the initiative to allocate land to those in need out of turn.

A total of 7,141 Kyrgyzstanis were sent to participate in the war in the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan from the Kyrgyz SSR. At least 249 people did not return, 4 went missing; 17 people became disabled of the 1st group, 61 — the 2nd, 305 — the third. About 1,500 people were injured and shell-shocked.
