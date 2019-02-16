Allowances to be paid on anniversary of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Participants of armed hostilities on the territory of other states, families of deceased servicemen will receive one-time allowances in the amount of 5,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Government approved an appropriate order in connection with the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan.

Allowances will be given to disabled military personnel who have been injured in hostilities, participants of military operations, and families of soldiers killed in other states while performing military duties.

Payments began on February 13.