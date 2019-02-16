Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism

«The feat of the soldiers, who participated in the Afghan war, will remain an example of serving the Motherland, patriotism and protection of the native country for the young people,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, said at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan.

The head of state stressed that more than 7,000 Kyrgyz people, who had fulfilled their duty, showed an example of heroism, were in the ranks of the multinational Soviet army.

«The Afghan war, which lasted for more than nine years, left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of people. Thousands of compatriots lost their sons, brothers, fathers and husbands. At least 248 of our compatriots — Kyrgyzstanis — were killed in the Afghan war. At least 1,500 soldiers were injured, young guys became disabled. We admire the courage of all our compatriots, who have performed their military duty with heroism. We pay tribute to the memory and glorify the valor of the heroes, who fell on the field of battle,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

At least 247 Kyrgyzstanis were awarded the highest state awards of the USSR, two soldiers received the highest title of a Hero of the Soviet Union.

The head of Kyrgyzstan added that Central Asia was in the center of attention of the world community nowadays. One of the main reasons is the situation in Afghanistan. A native of Arslanbob village in Bazar-Korgon district of Osh region, Yuri Islamov, was posthumously awarded the title of a Hero of the Soviet Union. Sergey Guschin, born in Sokuluk district of Chui region, received the same high award.

«Preservation of peace and stability in the region remains an urgent task. There is a growing tendency for citizens to participate in various religious extremist movements. The fact that some people join hired terrorists is disturbing. Attempts of terrorists, who have received sabotage and terrorist experience, to exacerbate the situation in the region are of high concern. This can never be allowed. Afghanistan is our neighboring country. Therefore, we can not remain indifferent to the situation in it. Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the UN, SCO, CSTO and other international organizations, will further strengthen measures to ensure security in the region,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

«Over the years of independence, we have learned the real value of peace and stability. Our people will never forget how Afghan warriors were among the first to come to the rescue in order to protect the interests of the state and the people when their homeland was in danger. And today, peacekeeping soldiers are the advance guard of the security forces,» the president added.