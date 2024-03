A pensioner died in a fire in the 8th microdistrict of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about the fire was received at 1.03 p.m. One fire brigade and staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations worked at the scene. During the fire, clothes, a TV set and blankets burned down.

The 87-year-old woman died. The cause of the fire is being established.