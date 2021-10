The Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Oman the day before. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

Arshad Said scored a goal in the 92nd minute of the match.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has begun the struggle for a berth to the Asian Cup (U-23), which will be held in 2022 in Uzbekistan. Previously, they defeated the team of UAE.

According to the results of the draw, the national team is in Group E. Kyrgyzstanis will also play with India (on October 30).