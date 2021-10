The Chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Samat Isabekov, resigned. The state service informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that Samat Isabekov wrote a letter of resignation in connection with appointment to another position.

The State Customs Service will have a new head. The state service promises to provide details in the near future.

Two deputy heads of the State Customs Service, Kiyalbek Mukashev and Kubanych Shatemirov, also left their positions.