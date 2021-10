Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state answered a question about the possibility of placing an American air base in Kyrgyzstan.

«We have a Russian air base in Kant. The contract on the US air base was terminated in 2014, and it was withdrawn. One military base is enough for us. We don’t want to play cat and mouse with two powers,» he said.