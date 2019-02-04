20:22
Sergey Lavrov: Creation of 2nd Russian air base in Kyrgyzstan was not discussed

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov told what was discussed during the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov.

According to him, they talked about bilateral cooperation in all spheres, in particular in the military-technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed. Sergey Lavrov noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia had common points of interaction and supported initiatives at the level of leading international organizations.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties discussed cooperation within the CSTO. The summit of the organization’s foreign ministers will be held in 2019 in Bishkek. «As for the opening of the second Russian air base in Kyrgyzstan, it was not discussed at the official level,» Sergey Lavrov told.

Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bishkek on February 3 as part of the Central Asian tour. The Russian Foreign Minister noted that his official visit to Bishkek was devoted to the preparation for the state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan and the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on March 1, 2019.
