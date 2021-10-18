National Geographic publishes photo of night sky over Lenin Peak in Chon-Alai

National Geographic Russia published a photograph of the night sky over Lenin Peak in Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan.

The beautiful picture was taken by Yulia Zhulikova. «Moonlit night at the base camp at Lenin Peak. Yulia skillfully hunts for the beauties of the night starry sky and other natural landscapes,» description to the publication says.

National Geographic is a famous magazine of geography, archaeology, anthropology, and exploration, the official publication of the National Geographic Society (USA). To date, it is read by over 40 million people in 26 languages ​​of the world.