12:40
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

National Geographic publishes photo of night sky over Lenin Peak in Chon-Alai

National Geographic Russia published a photograph of the night sky over Lenin Peak in Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan.

The beautiful picture was taken by Yulia Zhulikova. «Moonlit night at the base camp at Lenin Peak. Yulia skillfully hunts for the beauties of the night starry sky and other natural landscapes,» description to the publication says.

National Geographic is a famous magazine of geography, archaeology, anthropology, and exploration, the official publication of the National Geographic Society (USA). To date, it is read by over 40 million people in 26 languages ​​of the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/210704/
views: 92
Print
Related
National Geographic опубликовало фото ночного неба над пиком Ленина в Чон-Алае
Moscow fashion photographer presents project about Kyrgyzstan
National Geographic photographer gets interested in Kyrgyz traditional clothes
Snow falls in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region at night
CNN publishes pictures of Kyrgyzstan’s nature
Sultan Dosaliyev publishes photo gallery dedicated to President Atambayev
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
President Japarov approves national development program until 2026 President Japarov approves national development program until 2026
Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
18 October, Monday
12:36
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,913 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzsta...
12:33
Elections 2021: Tokon Mamytov resigns from post of Ombudsman
12:23
Earthquake hit Osh region last night
12:10
National Geographic publishes photo of night sky over Lenin Peak in Chon-Alai
11:48
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins main prize at Mobile Blockbuster Festival